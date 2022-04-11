(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are showing a great recipe that is not only healthy but filled with protein!

Steak Caesar Salad Ingredients:

1 lb. sirloin steaks or sirloin tips

2 small romaine lettuce heads, core removed, chopped

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

2 cups croutons

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Caesar Dressing Ingredients:

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves, pressed

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup olive oil

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

For the Caesar dressing, place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Season steaks with salt and pepper on each side. Cook to your desired doneness. Slice thinly.

On four plates, divide romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and thinly sliced steak.

Drizzle desired amount of Caesar Dressing over each salad. Top with croutons. Serve immediately.

Note: You can add 2-3 anchovies to the dressing and blend in the food processor with the other ingredients.

Print this recipe here for your records at home

