Start the New Year off with a salad that’s filled with nutrients!

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with The Utah Beef Council and Nicea are starting off the New Year in the Kitchen today with a Beef Tenderloin, Cranberry and Pear Salad.
We have the recipe below, you’ll want to watch the video and check out any special tips they might have though.
Ingredients:
- 4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (4 ounces each)
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 package (5 ounces) mixed baby salad greens
- 1 medium red or green ripe pear, cored, cut into 16 wedges
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted
- 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese (optional)
Honey Mustard Dressing:
- 1/2 cup prepared honey mustard
- 2 to 3 tablespoons water
- 1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
- Season beef Tenderloin Steaks with 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 7 to 10 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (timings remain the same for gas grill) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Do not overcook.
- Meanwhile whisk Honey Mustard Dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Set aside. Divide greens evenly among 4 plates. Top evenly with pear wedges and dried cranberries.
- Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Divide steak slices evenly over salads. Top each salad evenly with dressing, pecans and goat cheese, if desired.
- Recipe adapted from The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Cook’s Tip: To toast pecans, spread in single layer on metal baking sheet. Bake in 350°F oven 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. (Watch carefully to prevent burning.) Set aside to cool.
For more recipes from Utah Beef Council, visit their website.
*Sponsored Content.