Start the New Year off with a salad that’s filled with nutrients!

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with The Utah Beef Council and Nicea are starting off the New Year in the Kitchen today with a Beef Tenderloin, Cranberry and Pear Salad.

We have the recipe below, you’ll want to watch the video and check out any special tips they might have though.

Ingredients:

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (4 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 package (5 ounces) mixed baby salad greens

1 medium red or green ripe pear, cored, cut into 16 wedges

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese (optional)

Honey Mustard Dressing:

1/2 cup prepared honey mustard

2 to 3 tablespoons water

1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Season beef Tenderloin Steaks with 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 7 to 10 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Cook’s Tip : To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (timings remain the same for gas grill) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Do not overcook.

: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steaks, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (timings remain the same for gas grill) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Do not overcook. Meanwhile whisk Honey Mustard Dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Set aside. Divide greens evenly among 4 plates. Top evenly with pear wedges and dried cranberries.

Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Divide steak slices evenly over salads. Top each salad evenly with dressing, pecans and goat cheese, if desired.

Recipe adapted from The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Cook’s Tip: To toast pecans, spread in single layer on metal baking sheet. Bake in 350°F oven 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. (Watch carefully to prevent burning.) Set aside to cool.

For more recipes from Utah Beef Council, visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.