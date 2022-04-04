(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are in the kitchen with us and they’re cooking up a Healthy and a crowd pleaser!

Spy Thai Beef Includes a ground beef mixture with a peanut flavor that can be served on baked wontons, pasta, or served in lettuce or cabbage cups. Destined to be a healthy crowd pleaser!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/4 cup water

3 tablespoons reduced-fat creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoon fresh lime juice

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Baked wonton wrappers (optional)

Toppings:

Red bell pepper strips

Shredded carrots

Cucumber slices

Sliced green onion

Sliced fresh pea pods

Sliced basil or cilantro leaves,

Shelled edamame

Pickled ginger

Lime wedges (optional)

Instructions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine water, peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, garlic powder, ground ginger, and red pepper.

Stir peanut butter mixture into beef. Continue to cook over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Evenly divide beef mixture over 6 wonton triangles, if desired. Garnish with Toppings, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: To make baked wonton wrappers, preheat the oven to 350°F. Cut 12 wonton wrappers diagonally in half. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet; bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Remove pan to cooling rack; cool completely. Store in an airtight container.



Hot cooked whole-wheat spaghetti may be substituted for baked wonton wrappers. (Note: This mixture could also be served in lettuce or cabbage “cups”.)

Test Kitchen Tips: Use a potato masher to break up Ground Beef into small crumbles while browning.

