(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is cooking up a yummy appetizer or meal for you today. Something perfect for game day or any get-together!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups beef brisket, cooked, shredded, or cut into chunks
- ½ cup barbeque sauce
- Tortilla Chips
- 2 cups Mexican blend or cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup corn
- ½ cup black beans
- 1/2 white or red onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup pico de gallo or salsa
- ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 cup sour cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Toss the beef brisket with barbeque sauce.
- Spread tortilla chips on a greased baking sheet.
- Top with brisket, cheese, corn, beans, and onions.
- Bake nachos for 5-7 minutes or until cheese is melted.
- Before serving, top with pico de gallo or salsa, cilantro, and sour cream.
- Serve immediately.
Print for your records at home to enjoy anytime HERE and then head on over and visit the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes.