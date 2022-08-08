(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is cooking up a yummy appetizer or meal for you today. Something perfect for game day or any get-together!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups beef brisket, cooked, shredded, or cut into chunks
  • ½ cup barbeque sauce
  • Tortilla Chips
  • 2 cups Mexican blend or cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup corn
  • ½ cup black beans
  • 1/2 white or red onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup pico de gallo or salsa
  • ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1/4 cup sour cream

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  • Toss the beef brisket with barbeque sauce.
  • Spread tortilla chips on a greased baking sheet.
  • Top with brisket, cheese, corn, beans, and onions.
  • Bake nachos for 5-7 minutes or until cheese is melted.
  • Before serving, top with pico de gallo or salsa, cilantro, and sour cream.
  • Serve immediately.

Print for your records at home to enjoy anytime HERE and then head on over and visit the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes.