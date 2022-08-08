(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is cooking up a yummy appetizer or meal for you today. Something perfect for game day or any get-together!

Ingredients:

2 cups beef brisket, cooked, shredded, or cut into chunks

½ cup barbeque sauce

Tortilla Chips

2 cups Mexican blend or cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup corn

½ cup black beans

1/2 white or red onion, chopped

1/2 cup pico de gallo or salsa

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup sour cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Toss the beef brisket with barbeque sauce.

Spread tortilla chips on a greased baking sheet.

Top with brisket, cheese, corn, beans, and onions.

Bake nachos for 5-7 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Before serving, top with pico de gallo or salsa, cilantro, and sour cream.

Serve immediately.

Print for your records at home to enjoy anytime HERE and then head on over and visit the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes.