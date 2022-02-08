Snowbasin is offering huge savings from today through Thursday with their Mid-Season Sale!

(The Daily Dish) Davy Ratchford, General Manager of Snowbasin Resort joined Surae on The Daily Dish today to talk about the HUGE saving’s they’re offering today through Thursday with their Mid-Season Sale!

Snowbasin is a premier Utah ski resort that offers a unique experience, different from any ski resort in the world, and is a favorite destination for locals and visitors. With two gondolas, one tram, four high-speed lifts, and five additional lifts, there are no limits to accessing the 3,000 acres that make-up Snowbasin.

This year alone, they have added a new high-speed six-person lift at Middle Bowl, increasing uphill capability, and expanded parking with the addition of 350 stalls added to the Maples and Canyon Rim parking areas, putting Snowbasin above the rest when it comes to parking opportunities.

Nestled on the backside of the Wasatch Range, Snowbasin is minutes from Ogden, Davis County, and the beautiful Ogden Valley featuring many places to stay and daily bus transportation availability.

Now that you’re ready to pack up and go, let’s talk about the HUGE savings that are available through Thursday with the Mid-Season Sale!

You can save $50 off lift tickets with prices as low as $99 for adults, $69 for seniors, or $49 for youth and Snowbasin has made it seamless for anyone to enjoy the slopes through their all-inclusive ski or snowboard package that includes a lift ticket, rental, and lesson for just $149 for first-timers or $199 for advanced skiers and riders! Do you have equipment that needs a tune-up? Take advantage of the resort’s Rockstar Tune which is 50% off!

PLUS, getting to the resort has never been easier! Thanks in part to the generous support of Snowbasin and other Utah Resorts, Utah Ski Buses will be FREE to all riders throughout February 2022 as a part of UTA’s Free Fare February.

We are only halfway through the season, which means there is still plenty of time to enjoy the slopes. Grab these Mid-season deals before it’s too late by visiting their website.

*Sponsored Content.