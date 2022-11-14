Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with The Utah Beef Council are in the kitchen cooking up a yummy Corn Chowder with Smoked Beef Brisket!

Take a look at the tips and tricks from Utah Beef Council and grab the recipe before you head out to the store!

Ingredients:

1 pound smoked beef Brisket, shredded

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 leek, halved, thinly-sliced

1-1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, diced into 1/2 to 3/4-inch cubes

5 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

2 cups frozen sweet corn kernels

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Garnishes:

Crumbled cotija cheese

Chopped fresh cilantro

Lime wedges

Hot pepper sauce

Diced avocado

Directions:

Heat oil in a 6-quart stock pot on medium-low heat until hot; add leek.

Cook for 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally until softened.

Add potatoes and broth; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.

Remove from heat.

Add 2 cups potato mixture to blender container.

Pulse on and off until smooth.

Roughly mash remaining potato mixture in stock pot for chunky consistency; combine with blended mixture in same pot.

Add corn, cream, paprika and prepared beef Brisket.

Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Cook 5 to 10 minutes or until heated through.

Garnish with cheese, cilantro, lime, hot sauce and avocado, as desired.

Learn additional tricks on how to cook and prepare meat and get recipes by visiting the Utah Beef Council Website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.