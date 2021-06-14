Slide into summer with these burgers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Each year, thousands of children and teens go through Utah's foster care system. According to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS), there were 1,421 new foster care cases in 2020. Overall, there were 4,226 total children who were in foster care during some point in the year. Most come from traumatizing conditions, such as abuse, neglect, and domestic violence and face risks of physical, emotional, and psychological issues after being separated from their biological families.

During the process of healing, rehabilitation, and possible reunification, these children and teens are placed with foster families to help maintain a safe, positive, and influential environment. Experts say the average stay for a foster child is about nine months to a year, but some may stay longer depending on their situation. However, 2021 is seeing a continue streak of shortage in foster parents, making it difficult for advocates to keep up with the need in the state. Teens face a harder time being placed. According to Utah Foster Care, children over the age of 11 make up nearly half of those in the system, but they only account for 14% of those adopted out of foster case.