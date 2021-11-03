Sign up to pack Holiday Gift Bags and help children from going hungry

(The Daily Dish) Michelle Benedict, Director for USANA Kids Eat joined Surae to Dish about how they’re launching their Holiday Food Bag program.

USANA Kids Eat is 100% dedicated to helping hungry kids in Utah get the meals they need.

The hunger situation with Utah Kids during the pandemic is dire. COVID has given more concern for Utah’s food-insecure kids. Experts predicted Utah would worsen by 75% with food-insecure kids. Now we have 1 in 5 Utah children with insufficient or no food every day. 56,000 Salt Lake Valley children qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches—and 20–25% require weekend food aid.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that. You might be asking yourself, What can we do to help feed our kids? We have suggestions below:

Join the Holiday Bag Program Volunteer to pack bags for a school Sign up on our website Come get the bags at our place Pack food in your home from the list of items you will buy at the store



When kids receive these food bags, It’s heartwarming. They are so thrilled and grateful. It’s tender to see the smiles and relief, knowing they will have food to eat and that We can make a difference. That’s what USANA is all about – helping us have the healthiest families and giving back to the communities, one child at a time.

USANA Kids Eat has other ways you can help if you can’t pack food bags also. Food costs money, of course. Each person, team and company can make monetary donations for food for kids. 100% of the donations goes to food for kids.

USANA Health Sciences is a global nutritional company headquartered in Utah. (It is not the amphitheater.) They established the USANA Kids Eat non-profit organization to pack and distribute over 800 backpacks of food every weekend to help kids make it to Monday with food. 7 meals are in each backpack, which means up to 5600 meals are provided each week. For longer school breaks, like the one we are in now with coronavirus issues, they provide over 3000 larger bags of food to help kids have something to eat. Over 65 Wasatch Front schools and organizations are supported by USANA Kids Eat. They help to provide backpacks to schools from Ogden to Herriman.

For more information about USANA Kids eat or to sign up to help, visit their website.

*Sponsored Content