Showing the best way to be ready for those summer activities on the water from the comfort of your own home!

(The Daily Dish) Troy Tegeder and Steve Hale, Owner’s of Lakesurf, LLC joined Nicea on The Daily Dish today to show off their Wakesurf Balance Board and Simulator APP and Slide Island!

The Wakesurf balance board is designed to help people get better at Wakesurfing. It offers a contoured base and is designed for in-home surf training, balance, and strength improvement. You can also learn tricks and combined with the balance board and the companion app and phone holder creates an in-home Wakesurf simulation experience.

With the companion app, you can surf on a virtual wave and pick your board and location. You can also follow more than 40 step-by-step trick tutorials led by World Wakesurf Champion Sean Silveira. This allows you to learn at your own pace. Trick recognition software tracks your progress and gives you feedback.

Slide Island is a fun way to splash around and have lots of fun in the sun and it is the only inflatable mat out on the market that can also change into a slide. It can easily and quickly go between mat mode and slide mode. Offering a super-wide, flat surface to slide or do tricks on and then easily folds up and stows easily in boat compartments.

Lakesurf will have both the Wakesurf Balance Board and Slide Island at the Utah Boat show this weekend and you’ll be able to try them out in person and also purchase them at a discount.

The 56th Annual Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo is a one-stop marketplace for outdoor boating adventure and thrill! Whether you’re ready to buy a new boat, researching a future purchase, or exploring the latest boating accessories, you’ll want to grab your tickets for this weekend!

The Boat Show will offer the latest in boating accessories, fishing guides, and destinations and BMX pros will be performing tricks, flips, and jumps off-ramps!

The show opens Thursday, February 10th, and goes through Sunday, February 13th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah. Visit their website for additional information.

