(The Daily Dish) Nicea and Surae had the pleasure of dishing with Adam Sklute, Ballet West Artistic Director about what shows they have coming up and also invite the entire community to come and see why they should also come out and enjoy a show!

Adam is excited to announce that they had 65,000 people attend Ballet West performances last year and with the rise in prices for everything, ticket prices are just $29. The price and venue give everyone in the community the opportunity to gather and share a common joy for live ballet and music.

Onegin is considered one of the world’s greatest story ballets, with very few companies given the rights for the production. Artistic Director Adam Sklute refers to the tale as a Slavic version of Pride and Prejudice. Following Alexander Pushkin’s narrative poem, this spellbinding production brought the audience to a standing ovation when it ran in 2019 at the Eccles Theater. Tickets are available now for the show starting October 21st.

