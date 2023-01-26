Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Jennifer Burns met with Jacob Schmidt from Utah Beef Council in the Daily Dish studio to bring in a really different and delicious recipe for you today! Jacob says we are going to shake up your ramen noodle routine!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 package (3 ounces) Oriental or beef-flavored ramen noodles
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 cup bean sprouts
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 20 large Boston or leaf lettuce leaves
  • 1/4 cup torn fresh mint leaves

Directions:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, reserve ramen noodle seasoning packet. Break noodles into bite-sized pieces; set aside. Combine vinegar, oil, honey, soy sauce and 1 teaspoon of the ramen seasoning packet; set aside.

Remove skillet from heat. Stir in bean sprouts, carrots and uncooked noodles. Add vinegar mixture; toss to coat. Divide beef mixture evenly between lettuce leaves. Sprinkle with mint. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org.

