Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Jennifer Burns met with Jacob Schmidt from Utah Beef Council in the Daily Dish studio to bring in a really different and delicious recipe for you today! Jacob says we are going to shake up your ramen noodle routine!
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 package (3 ounces) Oriental or beef-flavored ramen noodles
- 1/4 cup rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 cup bean sprouts
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 20 large Boston or leaf lettuce leaves
- 1/4 cup torn fresh mint leaves
Directions:
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, reserve ramen noodle seasoning packet. Break noodles into bite-sized pieces; set aside. Combine vinegar, oil, honey, soy sauce and 1 teaspoon of the ramen seasoning packet; set aside.
Remove skillet from heat. Stir in bean sprouts, carrots and uncooked noodles. Add vinegar mixture; toss to coat. Divide beef mixture evenly between lettuce leaves. Sprinkle with mint. Serve immediately.
Print this recipe for your records at home.
Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org.
*Sponsored content.