LAYTON, Utah (The Daily Dish) – No time to cook dinner tonight? No worries, a new takeout, order-to-go concept restaurant in Layton has you covered! S’Ghetti To Go is the brainchild of busy mom of seven, Tina Parker.

Parker’s plan is to provide fresh, delicious food to busy families that is affordable and convenient. Her staple dishes are family favorites like spaghetti, meatball subs and garlic bread and tasty deserts.

Place an order today online at SGhettiToGo.com or stop by for takeout at 210 South Fort Lane #3, Layton. Call: 385-303-9698.

Check out S’Ghetti To Go’s “Great Italian Challenge” happening Saturday, April 15th from 12pm to 3pm in their parking lot. It includes a food-eating challenege – Meatballs, Spaghetti and Cheesecake!

Sponsored by S’Ghetti To Go.