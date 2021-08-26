See how you can become a worldwide humanitarian warrior with doTERRA

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – This month we honor all humanitarian workers who are saving lives and helping the most vulnerable in crises worldwide. August 19, 2021 was World Humanitarian Day. You may not realize that doTERRA, a world-leader in essential oil production and distribution based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, is actually at its core, a Humanitarian Organization. Global humanitarian efforts are going on at all times at doTERRA.

According to Missy Larsen, Vice President of Philanthropy at doTERRA, the company’s Healing Hands program seeks to empower communities worldwide to make sustainable change by supporting initiatives that alleviate extreme poverty, improve quality of life, and ensure basic human rights.

Related Content Learn how doTERRA is helping kids and parents ease into back to school

Too often, we assume we must organize a service project or take a humanitarian trip oversees to “be a humanitarian.” Philanthropy and humanitarian work can be done in your own community, wherever you are, as easily as picking up your phone and texting a friend. It’s easier to get involved when you find service that matters to you. If you feel overwhelmed by the prospect of “service,” you’re probably thinking too big. Take small steps until you identify something that feels attainable.

In 2008 when dōTERRA chose its name, meaning “Gift of the Earth,” the company understood that this new endeavor carried with it the responsibility to act as committed stewards. From the beginning, dōTERRA’s intentions have been deeply rooted in a philosophy of gratitude surrounding and encompassing these gifts.

Visit doterrahealinghands.org to learn more about how you can be a humanitarian.

**Sponsored Content