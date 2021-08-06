See how Vitality Bowls and Royce O’Neale have joined together to support the community

It’s Friday which means that Katy Sine with Taste Utah is showing ABC4 Utah Viewers the best places to check out this weekend and today Katy is giving us the scoop on Vitality Bowls located at the City Creek Center in Salt Lake City.

At Vitality Bowls they’re focused on bringing health and wellness to not only the Salt Lake City community but every community throughout the country by providing fresh, high-quality foods. Their hope is to instill the same health-minded values to the communities they are involved in.

Vitality Bowls specialize in making delicious açaí bowls, which are a thick blend of the açaí berry topped with organic granola and a selection of superfood ingredients. Also adding in additional items to their menu that include smoothies, fresh juices, soups, salads, and paninis. All of the items made here are complemented with antioxidant-rich ingredients from a fresh order kitchen designed to avoid cross-contamination.

Also, Vitality Bowls has partnered with Royce O’Neale and they’re featuring the Unbeetable Bowl which he helped create. The Unbeetable Bowl includes beet powder in the base which promotes recovery, PLUS 20% of the profits go to the Royce O’Neale foundation. Just another way Vitality Bowls is doing its part in supporting the community.

Check out their menu before heading over for a bite to eat this weekend

*Sponsored Content