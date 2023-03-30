The purpose of Early Intervention is to help children who are struggling succeed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The are many benefits of early intervention services when it comes to helping a child takes those first steps down a successful education development path. Early Intervention is for children under the age of three who have developmental delays and/or disabilities and their families by offering a full range of of services to meet their individual needs.

Early intervention is a program that is part of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act or IDEA.

The goal of early intervention is to minimize the effects of the delay thereby reducing the need for long term intervention through the child’s school years. Services/Visits take place in the child’s natural environment in which he/she typically spends each day. This may be the home, preschool, day-care setting, playground, or grandma’s house.

DDI Vantage does a FREE evaluation of the child’s development to see if the child qualifies for services in the areas of gross motor, fine motor, receptive language, expressive language, social/emotional skills, cognition (problem solving and attention) and adaptive skills. Children with a diagnosis may automatically qualify for DDI Vantage services.

Visit DDI Vantage online at DDIVantage.org to learn ore about the services, coverage areas and to check if your child qualifies for the services.

