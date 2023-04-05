SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Let’s spice things up a bit for Taco Night. Give this delicious recipe a try.. just like Jennifer Burns (@JBCookingHost) and Utah Beef Council’s Jacob Schmidt recommend.

Tacos with Jalapeno Cream

1 boneless beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 tablepoon chili powder

8 corn tortillas (6-inch diameter)

1 Fresh California Avocado, peeled and pitted

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons 50% less fat sour cream

1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

3 cups arugula

Rub chili powder on both sides of steak. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally

Grill corn tortillas 30 seconds on each side. Remove from grill; keep warm. Place avocado, lime juice, sour cream and jalapeño pepper in bowl of food processor; pulse until smooth. Carve steak into thin slices. Top tortillas with equal amounts steak and arugula; top with avocado cream. Pass remaining avocado cream.

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.