(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council in the studio with an easy dish to make that is packed full of flavor. Perfect for a delicious lunch or dinner!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1/3 cup tomato paste
  • 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup fresh baby spinach
  • 1/3 cup canned black beans, rinsed, drained
  • 1/4 cup shredded carrots
  • 4 round whole wheat or white pitas, halved
  • 1/3 cup cabbage, chopped
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Directions:

  • Brown Ground Beef with onion, bell pepper, and garlic in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 1/2-inch crumbles. Pour off drippings, if necessary. 
  • Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
  • Stir in water, tomato paste, brown sugar, vinegar, chili powder, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add spinach, beans, and carrots; continue simmering 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through.
  • Spoon filling into each pita half. Top with cabbage and cilantro. Serve immediately.
  • Enjoy!

