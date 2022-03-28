(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council in the studio with an easy dish to make that is packed full of flavor. Perfect for a delicious lunch or dinner!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/3 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 cup water

1/3 cup tomato paste

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup fresh baby spinach

1/3 cup canned black beans, rinsed, drained

1/4 cup shredded carrots

4 round whole wheat or white pitas, halved

1/3 cup cabbage, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Brown Ground Beef with onion, bell pepper, and garlic in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 1/2-inch crumbles. Pour off drippings, if necessary.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir in water, tomato paste, brown sugar, vinegar, chili powder, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add spinach, beans, and carrots; continue simmering 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through.

Spoon filling into each pita half. Top with cabbage and cilantro. Serve immediately.

Enjoy!

Print this recipe for your records HERE.

For more recipes and information about Utah Beef Council, visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.