(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council in the studio with an easy dish to make that is packed full of flavor. Perfect for a delicious lunch or dinner!
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3/4 cup water
- 1/3 cup tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup fresh baby spinach
- 1/3 cup canned black beans, rinsed, drained
- 1/4 cup shredded carrots
- 4 round whole wheat or white pitas, halved
- 1/3 cup cabbage, chopped
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
Directions:
- Brown Ground Beef with onion, bell pepper, and garlic in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 1/2-inch crumbles. Pour off drippings, if necessary.
- Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
- Stir in water, tomato paste, brown sugar, vinegar, chili powder, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add spinach, beans, and carrots; continue simmering 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through.
- Spoon filling into each pita half. Top with cabbage and cilantro. Serve immediately.
- Enjoy!
Print this recipe for your records HERE.
For more recipes and information about Utah Beef Council, visit their website.
*Sponsored Content.