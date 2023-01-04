Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — It’s time for the new year, new me mentality and with that comes a new mindset. It’s the time of year when everyone is trying to lighten up and eat a little healthier.

Today, Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with The Utah Beef Council are showing a flavorful salad that is the perfect dish that you can also take on the go!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 package (10 to 12 ounces) iceberg or romaine salad mix (lettuce, red cabbage, carrots)

1 cup diced tomato

1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed, drained

1/2 cup frozen corn, defrosted, drained

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese, (optional)

1/2 cup prepared reduced-fat or fat-free ranch dressing

1/4 to 1/3 cup Crunchy Tortilla Strips (recipe follows) or crushed baked tortilla chips (optional)

Directions:

Brown Ground Beef with garlic in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 1/2-inch crumbles. Pour off drippings, if necessary. Stir in water, chili powder, and cumin; cook and stir for 1 minute to blend flavors. Cool slightly.

Cook’s Tip : Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Place salad mix, beef, tomato, beans, corn and cheese, if desired, in large bowl with lid. Top with dressing; close lid securely or cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Shake gently to combine. Top with tortilla strips, if desired.

Crunchy Tortilla Strips: Cut 2 corn tortillas in half, then crosswise into ¼-inch-wide strips. Place strips in single layer on baking sheet. Spray tortilla strips lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Bake 4 to 8 minutes at 400ºF or until crisp.

Cook's Tip: You can substitute your favorite dressing for ranch dressing.

You can print this recipe for your records at home and then head on over to The Utah Beef Council Website for more information and additional recipes and nutritional information.

*Sponsored Content.