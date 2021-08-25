Roseman University students raising money to help patients get quality dental care

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The dental students at Roseman University of Health Sciences are taking action to help their patience get quality, affordable care regardless of their ability to pay. The students of Roseman University College of Dental Medicine started the Patient Assistance Fund in 2017 because they realized there was a disparity in patients who could not afford our discounted prices and ultimately fell below the poverty line.

Hannah Robin and Roberto Lara, Roseman University DMD Candidates and Patient Assistance Fund Committee members, say the fund is a student run organization that not only benefits the patient with their oral health care but ultimately also helps the students because they are the ones advocating for the patients and get to see the actual impact they make through the full care process. Board members review each patient that was advocated for and determine if they meet the Patient Assistance Fund requirements.

As future leaders and healthcare providers and true to the Roseman mission, dental students are committed to serving the community and understand the financial difficulties that individuals and families endure. To date, students have advocated for over 45 patients in need, with 28 patients receiving funding. The students believe the need is even greater than currently known and hope to expand the fund so it can support more than 30 patients a year. 100 percent of the money raised is awarded to the patients who qualify for the Patient Assistance Funds.

With financial contributions, the PAF will continue to grow, allowing the students to serve a greater number of patients in need, while also creating additional educational and service-oriented opportunities for dental students within Roseman Dental. Currently, the goal of PAF is to raise $30,000 to serve 30 eligible patients within the academic school year.

Consider the gift of dental care through a monetary donation to Patient Assistance Fund. Donations to this program will be utilized to fund the needs of eligible patients currently experiencing financial hardships and barriers.

You can use this QR code to conveniently visit the fund’s website.

