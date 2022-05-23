(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob are in the kitchen cooking up a scrumptious treat that is so fun you will want to grab your picky eater kids and have them help you!

Ingredients:

12 ounces cooked beef roast or deli roast beef, thinly sliced

2 cups shredded broccoli slaw

6 tablespoons reduced-fat or fat-free ranch dressing, divided

1/2 cup reduced-fat or fat-free cream cheese, softened

4 flour medium tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter)

Directions:

Mix broccoli slaw and 1/4 cup ranch dressing in a medium bowl; mix with 2 forks to coat evenly.

Combine cream cheese and the remaining 2 tablespoons ranch dressing in a small bowl; mix well with a rubber spatula.

Place tortilla on cutting board or another flat surface. Spread about 2-1/2 tbsp cream cheese mixture on the tortilla using a rubber spatula.

Top cream cheese and 1/4 roast beef slices in an even layer. Place approximately 1/3 cup of broccoli mixture on roast beef. Using a rubber spatula or the back of a spoon, spread the broccoli mixture in an even layer.

Starting at the bottom edge, roll the tortilla up tightly to enclose the filling. Repeat steps 3 through 6 to make 3 remaining wraps. Using a knife, cut wraps crosswise into 1-1/2-inch-wide pieces or cut diagonally in half.

