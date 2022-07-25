(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are cooking up another yummy lunch or dinner today! Open-Faced Roast Beef and Summer Vegetables, healthy, easy, flavorful, and also delicious!

Ingredients:

Sauce 1/3 cup mild horseradish sauce 2 teaspoons low-fat milk 1 tablespoon chopped Major Grey chutney

Bread 4 large slices dark rye bread

Toppings 1/2 medium cucumber, very thinly sliced 1/2 small red onion, very thinly sliced 1 tablespoon snipped chives



Directions:

In a small bowl, combine sauce ingredients.

Spread one side of each bread slice with 2 teaspoons of sauce.

Top with equal amounts of cucumber, onion, and deli roast beef.

Spoon remaining sauce evenly over beef; sprinkle with chives.

Find additional recipes at The Utah Beef Council website.

