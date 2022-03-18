(The Daily Dish) Research shows that children who start school on par with their peers are more likely to have successful outcomes in life and that is why the state has continued its partnership with Waterford Upstart and the PreK learning program they offer.

Today, Kim Fischer is back in the studio with Nicea and Surae to talk about the state funding they’ve received to help strengthen literacy rates for children in both prekindergarten and kindergarten.

Waterford Upstart teaches children the skills they need so that they’re prepared for kindergarten. This is a program that is available at NO COST to families. Low-income or rural children who get a head start and begin on the path toward success.

2.2 million children do not have access to early education. That’s nearly half of America’s 4-year-olds, and more than 50% of low-income preschool-age children have no early education option. Waterford believes that every individual has the capacity for growth in every state of life. Because of Waterford, Children show significant and lasting literacy gains through the 3rd grade.

Learn how you can help

Waterford uses donations they receive to provide children with scholarships to access their program. Donations help empower families through personalized coaching, software, and access to computers and the internet they would otherwise not be able to afford, all to ensure children arrive ready for school on day one.

*Sponsored Content.