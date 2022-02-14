(The Daily Dish) Looking for a new tradition to start in your home? Why not recreate Lady and the tramp in your home with Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs for dinner on Valentine’s Day!

Jennifer Burns is here for Utah Beef Council and she is showing how to make a delicious recipe!

Ingredients:

Meatballs : 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner) 1/2 cup soft bread crumbs 1 large egg 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion 1 teaspoon minced garlic 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon pepper

: Spaghetti : 1 jar (26 to 30 ounces) spaghetti sauce 8 ounces uncooked spaghetti, cooked Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

:

Directions:

Heat oven to 400°F. Combine meatball ingredients in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 12 2-inch meatballs. Place on aluminum foil-lined rack on broiler pan sprayed with cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 24 to 27 minutes.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Combine meatballs and spaghetti sauce in large saucepan; heat through, stirring occasionally. Serve over spaghetti; sprinkle with cheese.

To find additional recipes and get more information about Utah Beef Council, visit their website.