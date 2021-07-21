Receive Tax Credits up to $6 Million for every contribution made to the CFEF

The Children First Education Fund is currently offering scholarships for the 2021/2022 school year and seeking donors to help support the cause. The state of Utah has offered approx. $6 Million in State Tax Credits for donations to the Children First Education Fund.

Children First Education Fund provides scholarships for students with disabilities to attend private schools of their choice. It’s funded through Utah’s Special Needs Opportunity Scholarship Program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar tax credit to individuals who donate to scholarship-granting organizations, nonprofits that provide scholarships to students with special needs to pay for private school tuition, textbooks, and therapies.

CFEF is here to support schools in the process of becoming qualified to receive scholarship funds under the Special Needs Opportunity Scholarship Program. They support partner schools from recruitment through the application, to delivering quality education for students with disabilities.

The Children First Education Fund is funded by generous donations of individuals and businesses that may receive a 100% nonrefundable Utah state income tax credit. Scholarships are not guaranteed, but are subject to the availability of funds, with priority given to existing scholarship students.

To be eligible for a scholarship, the student must meet all of the following requirements:

The student’s custodial parent or legal guardian must reside within the State of Utah.

The student must have an IEP or be determined by a multidisciplinary evaluation team to be eligible for services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The student is eligible to participate in public school, in kindergarten or grades 1 through 12.

Scholarships are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

