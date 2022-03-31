(The Daily Dish) Today we are talking to Brett Parris with Parris RV about the New 2022 East to West Tandara 286RL-OK and the 4 Locations that are now open! Two locations in Murray, one in Payson and another in Pocatello!

EAST TO WEST Tandara fifth wheel 286RL-OK

Highlights:

Theater Seating

Free-Standing Dinette

Kitchen Island

50″ TV w/Fireplace

Kitchen Pendant Lights

Outside Kitchen with TV

You will have the choice to cook indoors or outdoors each meal thanks to the outside kitchen with a pull-out grill, a fridge, and a drop-down TV to watch while relaxing under one of the two power awnings. The oversized pass-through storage allows you to bring along the larger camping items like fishing poles, outdoor camp tables, and chairs!

The full kitchen offers a residential refrigerator and microwave, a double-door pantry and coat closet, a center island with a deep-seated stainless steel sink, a roll-up drying rack, and a residential high-rise faucet with a pull-down sprayer making cleaning the dishes and serving food convenient.

Everyone can watch the 50″ TV on a swing arm with a fireplace below while relaxing on the theater seating and hide-a-bed sofa or playing a game at the wall-mounted free-standing table.

With any Tandara mid-profile fifth wheel by EAST TO WEST, you will experience comfort, luxury, and loads of features others wish they had! Built with an aerodynamic fiberglass front cap with seamless high-visibility LED lights and a marine-grade 10″ LED hitch light above the 2″ rear towing and accessory hitch, MORRyde CRE 3000 suspension, and BAL automatic leveling system, your drive and your setup at the campsite will be enjoyable with all these upgrades and conveniences.

The interior is something to boast about with solid-surface kitchen countertops, Artisan maple interior décor, a Furrion HDMI/AM/FM Bluetooth entertainment system with sound bar speakers, Slow Rise roller shades, and LED motion-sensor lights in the bathroom hallway and bedroom closets. The marine-grade woven PVC flooring in the flush-floor slide-outs and the vinyl flooring in the main areas offer durability for years of use. There is so much more to enjoy, so take a look and choose your favorite Tandara!

