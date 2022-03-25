(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Farmers Feeding Utah is in the Kitchen today showing off another one of the wonderful boxes that are available from Farmers Feeding Utah!

Today, we are checking out the recipe for Raspberry and Nut Pancakes!

Ingredients:

1 (18 oz.) package of Lehi Mills Raspberry Muffin Mix

1 egg

2 1/2 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup Cox Honeyland of Utah Gourmet Creamed Honey, softened OR 1/2 cup Butcher’s Butcher Sauced Chocolate Raspberry Caramel OR 1/2 cup Butcher’s Bunches Berrylicious Preserves

1 cup fresh raspberries

Directions:

Preheat a skillet on medium-low.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the first four ingredients (though baking powder). In a greased skillet over medium-low heat, add 2-3 tablespoons of the batter mixture for each pancake. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side or until batter bubbles. Repeat for the rest of the batter.

To serve, divide the Cox Honeyland of Utah Gourmet Creamed Honey, softened or Butcher’s Butcher Sauced Chocolate Raspberry Caramel or Butcher’s Bunches Berrylicious Preserves over each pancake serving. Top with Milk Honey Granola Honey Almonds and fresh raspberries. Serve immediately.

Note: Add additional milk, if needed, to further thin out the batter.

Print the recipe for your records here.

Many people living in today’s economy are challenged daily to find any meal to eat. Farmers Feeding Utah, a campaign started in 2020 with Utah Farm Bureau, has delivered nearly 2 million pounds of food to people in need all around the state. Their primary mission is to connect Utahns who can’t afford meals with safe and locally-sourced foods.

In addition, the campaign offers everyone the chance to help local farmers and their families. The Touch of Utah subscription box is a delicious way to explore some of the local flavors, while also supporting Utah farmers and ranchers year-round.

For more information about Farmers Feeding Utah and how they support local farms, click HERE.

*Sponsored Content.