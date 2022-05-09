(The Daily Dish) An easy and delicious sandwich using pulled beef roast, make sure you add your favorite topping and dig in! 

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 red or white onion, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 pound cooked pot roast, shredded
  • 2 cups BBQ sauce
  • 8-10 hamburger buns, split, toasted

Suggested Toppings:

  • Shredded cabbage or coleslaw
  • Pickles
  • Red or White onions

Directions:

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat.
  • Sauté onion, chili powder, salt, and pepper for 2-3 minutes.
  • Add shredded pot roast and barbecue sauce; mix well.
  • Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Divide mixture on buns and add favorite toppings.
  • Serve immediately.
  • Note: You could also serve pulled BBQ Beef in hoagies or lettuce cups.

*Sponsored content.