(The Daily Dish) An easy and delicious sandwich using pulled beef roast, make sure you add your favorite topping and dig in!
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 red or white onion, sliced
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 pound cooked pot roast, shredded
- 2 cups BBQ sauce
- 8-10 hamburger buns, split, toasted
Suggested Toppings:
- Shredded cabbage or coleslaw
- Pickles
- Red or White onions
Directions:
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat.
- Sauté onion, chili powder, salt, and pepper for 2-3 minutes.
- Add shredded pot roast and barbecue sauce; mix well.
- Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Divide mixture on buns and add favorite toppings.
- Serve immediately.
- Note: You could also serve pulled BBQ Beef in hoagies or lettuce cups.
Visit the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes and nutritional information.
*Sponsored content.