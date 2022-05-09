(The Daily Dish) An easy and delicious sandwich using pulled beef roast, make sure you add your favorite topping and dig in!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 red or white onion, sliced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 pound cooked pot roast, shredded

2 cups BBQ sauce

8-10 hamburger buns, split, toasted

Suggested Toppings:

Shredded cabbage or coleslaw

Pickles

Red or White onions

Directions:

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat.

Sauté onion, chili powder, salt, and pepper for 2-3 minutes.

Add shredded pot roast and barbecue sauce; mix well.

Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Divide mixture on buns and add favorite toppings.

Serve immediately.

Note: You could also serve pulled BBQ Beef in hoagies or lettuce cups.

