Providing love, support, healing, and resources to a community that has a past filled with trauma

(The Daily Dish) Southwest Utah has some unique needs when it comes to supporting the communities and the people that live there. Fortunately for them, there are an abundance of resources out there and people in those areas that can help.

BrayAnna Braithwaite with Cherish Families joined Nicea via zoom to talk about being a part of the Creek Valley Prevention Coalition.

At Cherish Families, they’re focusing on prevention for many different areas and working to help support families. They’ve been implementing Parenting Classes, QPR Classes, and Suicide prevention for all members in the youth and adults in the community.

The area has a big need for education and support in these because of the number of people who are trying to better their lives because of trauma experienced in the community that has given a higher percentage of lower poverty levels and a higher need for access to education.

The parenting classes that are being offered are called ” Guiding Good Choices” and are a 6-week course that allows parents to come in and gain parenting skills, learn how to bond their families and kids by teaching them how to build life skills and household planning. In addition, it also brings in the kids and allows them to learn how to say no and implement this through their lives and keep them out of trouble.

If you’re in the Creek Valley area and in need of support you can reach out to the Creek Valley Prevention Coalition directly through Instagram or Facebook.

If you’re in a different area and you’d like to find out if resources are available, visit the Southwest Prevention and Education Services website for assistance.

*Sponsored Content.