Providing access and academic support to PRE-K children for FREE!

(The Daily Dish) “Every Utah child should use this program in the year before kindergarten.” That’s what a third-party research firm is saying about Waterford UPSTART. This local early education nonprofit program was created in combination with the state legislature and one of the best parts about it – it costs families NOTHING.

Today on The Daily Dish to tell us more about Waterford UPSTART is National Spokesperson, Kim Fischer.

As part of their partnership with the state, they want to make sure the program is working well for Utah children – this third-party research firm came to the conclusion that every child, no matter if they are going to PRE-K or not, should be doing the Waterford UPSTART program at home.

Waterford UPSTART is used in the year before kindergarten to get children ready to learn. The adaptive program is used 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week. They then give families the tools they need to work with their children offline like a parent coach and push notifications to let them know how their children are doing, where they could use some additional support offline, and exactly what parents can do to work with their child. The average Waterford UPSTART graduate enters kindergarten reading at a nearly first-grade level!

They have been a lifeline for families during this time with COVID because their program goes right into the home where they can work with families. Not only the hands-on help but they also provide a computer and internet to families that need it.

Go to the Waterford UPSTART website to register and obtain additional information.

*Sponsored Content.