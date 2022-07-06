(The Daily Dish) Prime Day will take place on July 12th and 13th, so it’s time to think about what you want to shop for this year. The 48-hour sales event is one of the best times to shop for appliances, electronics, and Amazon devices.

You won’t know which items are discounted until Prime Day arrives, but you can get a pretty good idea by looking at the sales from previous years. Before you hop online to shop, let’s take a look at some tips on how to get the best deals.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Gary Gelfand to share tips on getting the best Prime Day deals and what we expect to see on sale.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

*SPONSORED BY BESTREVIEWS