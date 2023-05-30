SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Primary care plays a vital role in supporting the overall health and well-being of individuals, families and communities. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of primary care – at a time when Americans were often looking to their physicians for guidance on how to navigate the crisis and keep their families safe. Now that the public health emergency has ended, physicians want to be sure people continue to have access to primary care.

More than 1 in 5 Americans rely on Medicaid for their health insurance, including children, parents, seniors, pregnant people, people with disabilities and low-income adults. As states review who still qualifies for these programs now that this emergency has ended, it’s important to make sure no one slips through the cracks and ensure individuals, children and families can maintain their healthcare coverage and not experience disruptions in care.

Current estimates suggest that approximately 15 million people are expected to lose their Medicaid coverage, including more than 5 million children. Disruptions in healthcare coverage can be detrimental, leading to delays in care, or even foregoing it when it’s needed. This means people may not get the screenings they need or the necessary follow-up care for injuries and chronic conditions and some may skip doses of lifesaving medication.

Ensuring access to primary care means ensuring patients can receive the healthcare and services they and their families need to be healthy.

Dr. Toni Richards-Rowley, a pediatrician and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Dr. Felix Valbuena, a family physician and leader with the National Association of Community Health Centers are the founding partners of Primary Care for America, a new collaboration of experts committed to educating people about the value of prioritizing high quality primary care for everyone.

For more informaton visit PrimaryCareForAmerica.org.

