Kade Church, Owner, and COO of Power Plus Cleaning joined Nicea today to go over the details of what their company can do and HOW they have proven for over 40 years of combined experience that they are different from other cleaning companies.

The truth is, your pet has accidents all the time, even if we don’t see them. Most pet owners still use store-bought cleaners to treat the problem as a quick fix for their carpets and rugs but unfortunately, this can be doing more damage than good say’s the experts in Urine Extermination at Power Plus Cleaning.

Pet stains tend to sink into the carpet fibers and padding and the traditional household pet carpet cleaners only treat the surface of the area. This is leaving the giant mess underneath where you can not see it and it comes sneaking back over time.

Maybe you’re not sure if there are underlying stains that are causing those odors. The Pro’s at Power Plus Cleaning offer a FREE Pet Urine Scan that helps to determine how much of a mess has been left untreated that could be causing you and your family harm.

Take a look at the process that Power Plus uses for their Pet Urine Treatment Process:

The trusted experts from Urine Exterminator will closely inspect all damage to carpets to determine the severity of carpet damage. With this, they recommend the most appropriate of 3 treatment options for revitalizing pet-urine stained carpets.

Topical Treatment for Mild Pet Urine Damage The first level of treatment is performed for mild cases of pet urine staining — most commonly with smaller pets. This process removes any urine residue from only the carpet’s fibers, without affecting the backing or pad. Many choose this option when stains are very minimal, though not designed to remove any significant odors.

4-Layer Treatment for Odor Removal For moderate cases of pet urine and odor. This level penetrates and treats all 4 layers of flooring, dissolving urine salts and effectively removing any urine odor in the process. Utilizing a tool called a flash extractor, experts concentrate all suction and power into a small area of staining, pulling out the maximum amount of solution and staining. **Proven to remove up to 90% of the odor-causing urine in carpets

Full Urine Extermination Process Recommended for severe to extreme cases, this process is the most effective way to eliminate pet urine and odor in carpets — aside from replacing them — by pulling the affected carpet, removing infected padding, and sealing sub-flooring. Experts will then install a new pad. The carpet’s backing is then thoroughly cleaned, then reinstalled back into its original place. After this the entire carpet is treated, eliminating all pet urine and odor from carpet fibers. **Proven to remove up to 95% of urine. The most effective way to treat these stains.

Service areas available:

Salt Lake County

Utah County

Wasatch County Summit County

Juab County

Sanpete County

Call 801-CARPETS (227-7387) right now or visit their website to schedule a consultation or treatment, make sure you mention 'ABC4' you'll get $50 OFF a 4-Layer Treatment.

