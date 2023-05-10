SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Forget the traditional pasta.. try pairing polenta and a zesty beef sauce for this hearty dish. Jennifer Burns dishes up another great recipe from Utah Beef Council.
Polenta Cakes with Beef Pasta Sauce
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 can (15 ounces) no salt added or regular tomato sauce
1 can (14.5 ounces) Italian-Style diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Thinly sliced fresh basil (optional)
3 tablespoons canola oil
18 oz. cooked polenta tube, cut into ½” sliced
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
Heat stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary.
Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, tomato paste and crushed red pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; season with salt and stir in basil, if desired.
In a large skillet over medium-low heat, add oil. Pan fry polenta slices until golden brown, about 4-5minutes per side.
Serve sauce over polenta cakes and sprinkle with cheese, if desired.
Note: You can serve the sauce over any type of pasta.
Visit UtahBeef.org for more delicious recipes.
Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.