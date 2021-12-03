Platinum Santa is back at Spa Trouvé and he has amazing deals!

(The Daily Dish) Since Blackout Month was such a hit at Spa Trouvé they have decided to extend their BEST DEALS of the year! Take a look at what they have to offer!

The platinum membership is what Spa Trouvé considers their loyalty program and it works like a beauty bank. You put money into your account each month that is saved for you and you can use it at any time towards any of their products and services offered.

Also, as a platinum member, you get the very best deals Spa Trouvé has to offer year round, including $9/unit Botox, and 50% off their skincare treatments. If you’re a regular skincare or injection client, you will want to sign up for this!!

Botox is a huge hit at Spa Trouvé and there is no better time to buy than right now. Their clients have been loving lip filler and they have so many beautiful options for lip filler, also you don’t need to worry about looking overfilled or overdone.

Cool sculpting is also extremely popular right now which is perfect because RIGHT NOW is the time to get holiday ready! It takes up to 60 days to start seeing cool sculpting results, use the discounts you can get with Platinum Santa and get started, the sooner you start the better. Of course there is also Laser Hair Removal, and with their 70% off pricing this month it’s affordable for everyone!

Platinum Santa brought back all the goodies! Check out these available discounts:

Up to 70% off laser hair removal

$9/unit Botox

40% OFF skincare

BOGO FREE Cool Sculpting treatments

20% OFF products

If you’re a platinum member you still get an additional 10% OFF your entire treatment! Making Botox only $8.10 per unit!

This month only (December 2021), anyone who comes in to purchase a $100 gift card will get that gift card for $80.

Spa Trouvé has many different ways that you can purchase these deals. You will need to book your appointment by December 30, 2021 so make sure you do it sooner than later!

Ways to Purchase:

Website

Instagram

Facebook

Phone: (855) 4TROUVE

*Sponsored Content.