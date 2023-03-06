SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Now is the time to plan your next visit to Disneyland® Resort with Get Away Today so you can be part of the celebration of a lifetime, commemorating 100 Years of Disney magic.

Get Away Today is your Utah-based one-stop vacation and travel planning expert for all things Disney related. And Get Away Today is here to help you get the most out of your adventure. Some special offers thru Get Away Today include:

Get an Extra Day AND Night Free at the Disneyland Resort area when you book a 4-night/5-day vacation package! We are Visit Anaheim’s TOP partner and only partner with the BEST hotels, and we’ve worked out some incredible deals just for you. Valid for travel now through 2023. Really the longer you stay, the less you pay per day.

The Get Away Today team personally visits their partner hotels and can help you plan the PERFECT vacation. They know, because they go!

Hold your package for $200 Down using our Layaway Plan – final payment due just 8-days prior to travel (recommend 30 days during peak travel times) Don’t wait! With Get Away Today, you’re never penalized for booking early. Now is the perfect time to start planning for some of the most popular times of the year (Halloween Time, Holidays)

Also, save time with the Genie Plus, it reserves your place in line and is our top recommendation.

And if you Florida bound – don’t worry, Get Away Today can help you head east as well. When you book with Get Away Today, you’ll receive all of the perks that come standard with your Walt Disney World Resort package AND these bonuses:

Complimentary Concierge Services, including detailed planning assistance. A certified Disney Travel Agent is more valuable now than ever before with so many changes to the Park experience.

You’re never penalized for booking early. If a new offer comes out that applies to your vacation, just let us know and we can apply it to your package.

Book your vacation for just $200 down with final payment due 30 days prior to check-in. Plus, make any changes to your reservation with no penalty before final payment is due.

Visit Get Away Today online to book your next vacation. Or call 855-GET-AWAY.

