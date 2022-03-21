(The Daily Dish) National Cheesesteak Day is March 24th and Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are in the kitchen cooking up some that are ooey, gooey, and delicious!

Ingredients:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

1 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

4 whole-grain or whole-wheat hoagie rolls, split, toasted

6 thin slices of reduced-fat provolone cheese

Instructions:

Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Season beef with garlic powder and pepper. Set aside. Cook’s Tip: You may freeze beef steak in a re-sealable food-safe plastic bag for 30 to 45 minutes or until firm, but not frozen solid for easier slicing.

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion and pepper; stir-fry 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: In some classic Philly Beef Cheese Steak Sandwiches, you’ll find the addition of sautéed sliced mushrooms. You may add 8 ounces of sliced mushrooms and stir-fry with onion and pepper.

In some classic Philly Beef Cheese Steak Sandwiches, you’ll find the addition of sautéed sliced mushrooms. You may add 8 ounces of sliced mushrooms and stir-fry with onion and pepper. Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in the same skillet until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until the outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil and remaining beef.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, keep steak whole and season with garlic powder and pepper as directed in step 1. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.

To grill, keep steak whole and season with garlic powder and pepper as directed in step 1. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Return beef and vegetables to skillet; cook and stir until heated through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Top beef with cheese slices. Heat, covered, 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted; stir gently to mix. Place beef mixture on the bottom half of rolls. Close sandwiches.

Cook’s Tip: The sandwiches can be topped with chopped tomatoes if desired. You may substitute your favorite prepared cheese sauce for provolone cheese.

The sandwiches can be topped with chopped tomatoes if desired. You may substitute your favorite prepared cheese sauce for provolone cheese. Print this recipe for whenever you want to enjoy it here.

Visit the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes and additional information regarding nutrients.

*Sponsored Content.