(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is “Dishing” about another fantastic recipe today! Peking Steak Bites, are delicious and can be served in steamed buns, on soft rolls, or just enjoyed as is!

Ingredients:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoons five spice powder

Minced green onions

Sauce:

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

3 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon chili garlic sauce

Kosher salt

Buns:

8 Chinese steamed buns (bao buns or gwa pao buns)

Directions:

Combine oil and five spice powder. Spread evenly onto surface of beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine Sauce ingredients in medium bowl, stirring until smooth; set aside. Steam buns according to package directions; keep warm.

Cook’s Tip : Bao or gwa buns are available at Asian markets. When specialty markets are not nearby, use the internet to easily locate ethnic or hard-to-find foods.

: Bao or gwa buns are available at Asian markets. When specialty markets are not nearby, use the internet to easily locate ethnic or hard-to-find foods. Carve steak into thin slices; season with salt, as desired. Spread 1 tablespoon Sauce inside each bun. Arrange beef on sauce; sprinkle with green onion, as desired. Close buns.

Note: You could also use soft rolls instead of buns.

