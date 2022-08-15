(The Daily Dish) Are you a burger connoisseur of sorts? Do you look for the best restaurants to try or maybe you look for the best recipes to see if you can perfect it or make it even better? We have the perfect recipe for you to try today!

Jennifer Burns with the Utah Beef Council is going big and making a Pastrami Burger!

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

4 slices Muenster or cheddar cheese

1/2 lb. pastrami, sliced

4 hamburger buns, split

1/2 cup thousand island dressing

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings

Lettuce

Onions

Tomatoes

Pickles

Sauerkraut

Tater Tots

Directions:

Form the beef into four 4-inch-wide patties (1/2 to 3/4 inch thick) and season with salt and pepper.

Cook burgers to desired doneness.

Add a slice of cheese and divide the pastrami onto each burger.

Cover and cook until the cheese melts and the pastrami is hot about 1 more minute.

Divide the thousand island dressing on the inside of each bun.

Serve the burgers on the buns with desired toppings.

You can print the recipe for your records at home HERE. Looking for more recipes to try out? Visit the Utah Beef Council website!

*Sponsored content.