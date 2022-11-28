SALT LAKE CITY (The Daily Dish) — There’s no feeling like sitting down to immerse yourself in an incredible book. For many avid readers, the author Richard Paul Evans will likely ring a bell for his adventurous and heartfelt writings. His stories have taken the world by storm, with over 40 best-selling novels — some of which have been adapted into films. It’s his latest novel, though, titled A Christmas Memory, that Richard says is his favorite as it is a re-telling of his own journey.

In this story, he recounts life-altering events that have made him the author he is today from losing a brother in the war and dealing with the divorce of his parents, to eventually settling down in Utah. After becoming friends with an elderly neighbor and Gollum, his four-legged canine companion, Richard learns important lessons about life and the healing power of forgiveness.

A Christmas Memory gives readers a never-before-seen look into the childhood of Richard Paul Evans in a magical holiday setting.

“Every now and then, the magic just happens,” Richard remarks about the powerful story he’d written. “I always work hard on the books, but this one: there’s just something about it…”

This latest novel — which is now released — is also accompanied by a feature film based on one of his most popular books titled The Noel Diary and will star actor Justin Hartley.

To learn more and purchase a copy of A Christmas Memory, go online to RichardPaulEvans.com.

