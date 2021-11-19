Order your groceries for Thanksgiving and add in a donation for Give-a-Gobble

(The Daily Dish) Nicea and Surae sat down and talked with Bob Harmon, Chairman of Harmons Grocery to talk about What Give-A-Gobble Fundraiser is and how you can get involved!

Every year during the month of November, Harmons and its customers have had the tradition of donating to help feed Utah families during the holidays. The funds are donated to Utah Food Bank and Crossroads Urban Center to help provide turkeys and side dishes to hungry families this Thanksgiving.

Donating is easy, you can donate $5 or $10 in store at any of Harmons 19 locations statewide or on their eShop now until the day before Thanksgiving. Harmons is pledging to match donations up to $10,000.

Thanks to the generosity of people in our community, Harmons was able to donate more than 900,000 meals to hungry families last year. With 1 of every 5 kids in Utah being unsure of where their next meal is coming from they’re hoping to donate 1 million meals this holiday season.

While Give-A-Gobble is primarily a fundraiser to help families during the Thanksgiving holiday, food insecurity is a year round issue. Harmons Utah Food Bank donation barrels are in stores for nonperishable food donations that are regularly given to Utah Food Bank.

Bob and the Harmon’s family know that the past 18 months of the pandemic has brought even more uncertainty for more families and the need is even greater. Every donation helps and they invite you to join them this year to reach that million meal mark.

You can find a Harmon’s location or donate on their website.

