According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second-most common cancer among women in the United States

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Women in Utah get routine breast screenings at at much lower rate than women in the rest of the country by an estimated 8%.

Breast Cancer Prevention Headlines:

• The best form of treatment is early detection

• Early-stage breast cancer, however, often doesn’t present with any symptoms

• Mammograms can be the best way to detect breast cancer in its early stage

Are there common symptoms of breast cancer women should be aware of?

• Often, early-stage breast cancer is painless and doesn’t present with any symptoms

• When symptoms do present, they can vary from person to person

• Some of the more common symptoms can include:

o Noticing a lump in the breast or underarm

o Changes in size or shape, or thickening or swelling in parts of the breast

o Any new pain, irritation, or redness in the breast area

• You should get evaluated if you notice any of the most common symptoms

• It’s also important to note, though, that these symptoms could all be caused by other conditions, from taking certain medications to weight gain

How do I know if I’m at risk?

• Anyone can get breast cancer, but it’s more common in women, and as you age

• Most breast cancer is found in women 50 years of age and older

• Some women develop breast cancer without any obvious risk factors present, while others with risk factors never develop it

• But knowing your risk factors—both the ones you can and cannot change—can help you work with your doctor on preventative and screening measures

• Risk factors you can’t change include:

o Aging – Again, your risk increases with age

o Personal and/or family history of cancer

o Non-cancerous breast diseases – Having other, non-cancerous breast diseases may increase your risk of developing cancer

o Reproductive history

o A history of radiation therapies

o Breast density

• Risk factors you can change include:

o Not being physically active, especially after menopause

o Taking hormones

o Alcohol consumption

o Smoking

How do I reduce my risk?

• Preventative steps can potentially lower your risk, including keeping active, limiting alcohol intake, and seeking help to quit smoking if you’re a smoker

• If you have a family history of cancer, or are taking hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives, talk to your doctor about potential increased risks

• Your risk factors determine how often your doctor will recommend you get a mammogram

Where can I get more information?

You can learn more about the Optum Mobile Clinic, including seeing specific stops and making an appointment if you’re a member, by calling 866.393.1213, or visit optum.com/utah.

Learn more about Optum and its services online by visiting Optum.com/Utah.

