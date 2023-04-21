Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — April is is National Grilled Cheese Month, and Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is showing us how to take the normal grilled cheese to another level!

Ingredients:

1 lb. boneless steak (sirloin, NY strip, etc.)

2 tablespoons canola oil

8 oz. sliced mushrooms

1 small white or yellow onion, thinly sliced

10 slices mozzarella or cheddar cheese

10 slices sourdough bread

Butter

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Season steaks on both sides with salt and pepper. In an oiled frying pan or grill, cook steaks to desired doneness. Let rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Thinly slice.

In a large skillet over medium high heat, add oil. Sauté mushrooms and onions. Once mushrooms are browned, reduce heat to medium. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until onions are tender. Add salt and pepper. Set aside.

Butter five of the bread slices on one side. On the non-buttered pieces, add two slices of cheese to each one. Divide the steak, onions, and mushrooms (desired amount) on top of the cheese slices. Top with the second slice of buttered bread (butter on the outside). Butter the bread on the other piece of bread on the outside.

In a skillet over medium-low heat, cook the sandwiches on each side for 3-5 minutes (covered) or until the cheese is melted and they are golden brown.

Cut in half; serve immediately.

Print this recipe for your records at home here.

Looking for more recipes? Check out the Utah Beef Council website!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.