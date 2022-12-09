Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — The giving is well underway here in Utah this season with Marine Toys for Tots now celebrating its 75th anniversary of generosity.

In partnership with Papa Murphy’s Pizza and ABC4 Utah, the organization is hoping to make the holidays special for children in need across the state. They’re making this all a reality by taking donations from now through December 18th.

Donate a new, unwrapped toy to any Papa Murphy’s Pizza location in their viewing area and receive a discount card as an incentive.

They’re accepting toys of all ages but are in need of toddlers from ages 0-3 years. They had been pledging for gifts for teens and viewers have done a great job but we can’t miss out on the younger kids! Since starting its efforts in 1947, Toys for Tots has donated toys to over 281 million less-fortunate children.

To learn more about the Toys for Tots organization you can visit their website or you can find a Papa Murphy’s Pizza location on their website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.