(The Daily Dish) Fall weather is officially in the air which means we are all looking for those hearty, filling, and delicious recipes to warm us up at the end of a long day. Lucky for us, Jennifer with Utah Beef Council is here to show us a One Pot Lasagna Pasta…

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 medium zucchini, chopped (about 1-1/2 cups)

1 jar (24 to 26 ounces) garden-style pasta sauce

2 cups water

1/2 teaspoon pepper

6 ounces uncooked mini bow tie (farfalle) pasta (about 2-1/8 cups)

2/3 cup reduced-fat ricotta cheese

1 cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

Thinly sliced or chopped fresh basil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat ovenproof 5 to 6-quart Dutch oven or stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and zucchini; cook for 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip : Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. Stir in pasta sauce, water, and pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally.

: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. Stir in pasta sauce, water, and pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in pasta. Spoon heaping teaspoons of ricotta cheese over top of the sauce. Slightly swirl ricotta into the sauce, not mixing in completely.

Cover and bake in 375°F oven for 10 minutes. Uncover. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes or until pasta is tender. Let stand for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with basil before serving.

Skillet-Stovetop Method : Prepare the recipe as directed above using a 12-inch nonstick skillet and add uncooked pasta with pasta sauce, water, and pepper in step 2. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; cover and cook on the stovetop for 8 to 11 minutes (13 to 15 minutes for regular bow tie pasta) or until pasta is tender, stirring once. Remove from heat. Swirl ricotta into the sauce as directed in step 2. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes or until mozzarella cheese is melted. Cook’s Tip : Six ounces of uncooked regular bow tie (farfalle) pasta (about 2-1/3 cups) may be substituted. Increase uncovered baking time to 10 to 13 minutes.

Print this recipe for your records at home, and then head over to the Utah Beef Council website for more information and recipes!

