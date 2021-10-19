One healthcare provider is working towards the goal of healthcare being an accessible reality

(The Daily Dish) You may not know exactly what you need, you just know you or a family member needs help at home. AMG Senior Medical Groups Nurse Care Navigators are here to help you with that.

AMG Senior Medical Group hopes to revolutionize the way the healthcare system views the consumer and they are doing so with patients at the forefront. They are ready to rise to the challenge and change the delivery of senior healthcare.

AMG Senior Medical Group was founded on the basis of providing high-quality healthcare at an affordable cost to the many deserving people living without it. As a medical group, its goal is to ensure that healthcare does not become a fantasized luxury, but becomes, as it should be, an accessible reality to all of those in need. Especially now, everyone needs to be able to access vital medical services.

No matter where you live – In an assisted/independent living facility or in your residential home, AMG’s medical experts strive to provide a convenient health care experience to all.

That’s why AMG Senior Medical Group does house calls for seniors in need who can’t or don’t want to leave their homes. Oftentimes individuals can’t come to the doctor so the doctor needs to be able to visit them. House calls provided by AMG Senior Medical Group accomplish this need for seniors.

AMG Senior Medical offers home health, hospice, in-home doctor’s appointments, non-medical home care, notary services, assisted living placement help, resources for things such as insurance changes, understanding Medicare and Medicaid benefits, and other things.

Give AMG Senior Medical Group a call at (800) 767-4AMG to setup an appointment.

*Sponsored Content.