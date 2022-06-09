(The Daily Dish) Nothing is as important as a healthy start in life. It’s been proven that children do better when they have quality health care, they grow up stronger and ready to learn, and they’re prepared to contribute to their communities.

The facts are compelling: children with health insurance coverage receive better healthcare than children without insurance. They stay healthier because they receive medical care sooner and more regularly. Society benefits if we have healthy children. Healthy children learn better and do better in school.

Most people don’t realize that there are programs available for Utah Families to get coverage for their kids. Medicaid and CHIP offer free or low-cost health insurance for kids and teens. More than 230,000 Utah kids stay healthy and get the medical care they need every year with these programs.

CHIP and Medicaid help fill a gap so that more children have the coverage that gets them the health care they need – when they need it. CHIP provides coverage for families that can’t otherwise afford quality health insurance for their children. In addition, CHIP covers Utah children with complete coverage, ranging from regular doctor visits to emergency care. For no cost, children can access preventive and routine care including immunizations, dental cleanings, and well-child exams. It is comforting to know that CHIP is there to help those who find themselves in challenging situations or economic hardship.

Who is eligible for CHIP or children’s Medicaid?

Children who may qualify for CHIP or Medicaid must meet income guidelines and be: Under age 19 US citizens or legal residents

For example a family of four can earn up to $55,500 annually and be eligible for CHIP or Medicaid.

For more information call 1-888-222-2542 for an application or apply online.

In 2020, Utah expanded its Medicaid program to cover more adults and parents. To be eligible, parents must meet income guidelines, be Utah residents, age 19-64, and be US citizens or legal residents.

Medicaid for adults offers complete coverage, ranging from regular doctor visits to emergency care. For low or no co-pays, adults can access preventive and routine care including immunizations, dental cleanings, and prescriptions.

One application per family is all that is required. When you apply for children’s coverage, you can also be considered for all medical programs available for your family, like adult Medicaid.

Families must make sure their contact information is up to date. Make sure that you’re regularly checking mail or emails for information. And finally, if you have any questions or concerns about your benefits or your coverage, please contact Health Program Representative.

It’s important families feel comfortable not just enrolling, but getting the care and check-ups they need for their kids.

*Sponsored by The Utah Department of Health.