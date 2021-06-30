No matter what you do this weekend, make sure you do it with comfort

Brian Severson founder of Blankets by Brian is Dishing with Nicea today about his Flash Sale he is having on blankets right now along with FREE SHIPPING! What more could you ask for?

Brian’s story goes back to his childhood where his two grandmothers made him feel safe and loved, like his own favorite childhood blanket or trinket.

“For some reason, I never had a worry in the world when I spent time with them, I always felt unconditional love and true friendship no matter what age I was,” said Severson. “We spent so many hours, day after day, sewing, crocheting, quilting, I loved the world of Crafting and Sewing when we did it together and never thought in a million years it would become my full-time job.”

Blankets by Brian not only design exceptional blankets, but they’ve also maximized the comfort factor of that pesky mask you have to wear all day. Blankets by Brian’s “masks” are a different breed entirely. Having done extensive research, Brian designed a mask with premium fabric that feels less claustrophobic than a traditional cloth mask ever could.

Visit Blankets by Brian’s website, and when checking out, enter promo code: GTU and take advantage of FREE shipping. Inventory is going fast, hurry before it’s sold out!

This article contains sponsored content.