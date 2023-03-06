SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Managers have been playing a significant role in supporting employees’ mental health, with 63 percent of employees saying they speak to their manager about their mental health. Yet approximately half of managers believe they do not have the resources to support the mental health of their employees. Without the proper support, mental health conditions can affect a person’s productivity among other things. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, approximately 12 billion workdays are lost yearly to conditions like depression and anxiety.

Dr. Joe Grasso, Ph.D., Senior Director of Workforce Transformation at Lyra Health, shares new findings from a recent report and discusses why putting mental health at the center of the workplace is more important than ever. In this video, hear Dr. Grasso discussing key findings from Lyra Health’s 2023 State of the Workforce Mental Health Report and talk about how employers can help foster a mentally healthy workforce.

About Joe Grasso, PhD, Senior Director of Workforce Transformation

Joe Grasso, PhD, is the Senior Director of Workforce Transformation at Lyra Health and a clinical psychologist by training. At Lyra, he consults with employers on programs, policies, and communication strategy to support mental health in the workplace, and he leads the development and delivery of Lyra’s educational content on psychological wellness and behavior change. Prior to joining Lyra, Dr. Grasso managed the implementation of a national training program for more than 1,500 mental health providers at the US Department of Veterans Affairs, where he also led quality improvement initiatives and conducted health services research. His peer-reviewed research spans topics including integrated health care, psychotherapy outcomes, and the intersection of social identities and mental health.

