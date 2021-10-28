New Halloween Event: Pumpkin Festival at The Gateway!

The first of its kind hosted at The Gateway. It takes places on Oct. 29th, Friday from 6pm-9pm. You can follow this link to view more about the Pumpkin Festival.

This is a unique event for the spookiest time of the year. What’s special about this one is the pumpkin art walk within the festival. You’ll see hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins from local artists. You will also be able to vote on your favorite. Little ones can even carve a pumpkin for themselves at craft stations. They will be able to paint, carve, or work on take-home objects.

The party wouldn’t be complete without spooky music, a local DJ, hot beverages, fireplaces, face painting, and more.

It is of course encouraged that kids (adults can too!) to wear their costumes. Another reason to show off your awesome outfits! You can even trick-or-treat at the event at participating stores and restaurants which will be indicated by a carved lack-o-lantern outside their door. You can also grab a map at the mall or online: Pumpkin Festival Trick-or-Treat Map at The Gateway.

Pumpkin will also be available for attendees to take home which are locally sourced from local farming. Local artists, elementary school painters and farmers have all come together to collaborate in the event.

The Gateway has also partnered with Fear Factory to have some spooky individuals lurking around, so watch out!

