National Sandwich Day is November 3rd, what type will you make?

(The Daily Dish) Take a look at this “crave worthy” sandwich for National Sandwich Day on November 3rd!

Print the recipe here, grab the ingredients and lets celebrate!

Ingredients:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

1 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

4 whole-grain or whole wheat hoagie rolls, split, toasted

6 thin slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

Instructions:

Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Season beef with garlic powder and pepper. Set aside.

Cook’s Tip: You may freeze beef steak in resealable food-safe plastic bag 30 to 45 minutes or until firm, but not frozen solid for easier slicing.

You may freeze beef steak in resealable food-safe plastic bag 30 to 45 minutes or until firm, but not frozen solid for easier slicing. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion and pepper; stir-fry 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: In some classic Philly Beef Cheese Steak Sandwiches, you’ll find the addition of sautéed sliced mushrooms. You may add 8 ounces of sliced mushrooms and stir-fry with onion and pepper.

In some classic Philly Beef Cheese Steak Sandwiches, you’ll find the addition of sautéed sliced mushrooms. You may add 8 ounces of sliced mushrooms and stir-fry with onion and pepper. Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil and remaining beef.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, keep steak whole and season with garlic powder and pepper as directed in step 1. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.

To grill, keep steak whole and season with garlic powder and pepper as directed in step 1. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Return beef and vegetables to skillet; cook and stir until heated through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Top beef with cheese slices. Heat, covered, 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted; stir gently to mix. Place beef mixture on bottom half of rolls. Close sandwiches.

Cook’s Tip: The sandwiches can be topped with chopped tomatoes, if desired. You may substitute your favorite prepared cheese sauce for provolone cheese.

For more recipes and cooking tips visit the Utah Beef Council website.

*Sponsored Content.